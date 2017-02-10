‘Sasquatch’ covered in marijuana leaves interrupts live weather report during snow storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Live television can be unpredictable, but not even this news station could’ve expected “Sasquatch” to appear during a weather report.

During a WWLP-22 News broadcast, the legendary monster was seen walking behind meteorologist Jennifer Pagliei as she described the snowy weather conditions that hit the northeast region Thursday.

The sighting happened at a busy cross-section in Springfield, Massachusetts, where Sasquatch also appeared to be wearing a mask and fur filled with marijuana leaves.

The TV station seemingly embraced its footage of the weed-covered beast, writing on its website, “You never know what might happen during live television!”