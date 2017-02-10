New York boy, 8, dies after being ejected from car in crash

CHILI, N.Y. — Police have released the name of the 8-year-old boy who was killed in a two-car crash on a Rochester-area road that left four other people injured.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says Kael Nicolosi of Chili was ejected from the backseat of the car he was riding in after it was hit by another vehicle Thursday morning at an intersection in his hometown.

The boy, who would’ve turned 9 on Feb. 24, was pronounced dead at a Rochester hospital.

Deputies say the boy’s 63-year-old grandmother was driving a car that was also carrying his 35-year-old mother and 9-year-old cousin. Police say the 36-year-old Brockport man driving the other car became distracted and failed to stop at the intersection.

Tiffany Nicolosi – Kael’s mom – and her nephew Keith Nicolosi are hospitalized with serious injuries. Both drivers suffered minor injuries.

There is a fundraiser for the family on Go Fund Me.