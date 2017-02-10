× Mother pleads guilty to accessory charge in ‘Baby Doe’ slaying

BOSTON — The mother of Bella Bond, a toddler who became known as “Baby Doe” after he body washed up on the Boston shore, has pleaded guilty to helping her ex-boyfriend dispose of her daughter’s body.

The 2-year-old’s body washed up on Deer Island, Mass., in June 2015. For months, investigators referred to her as “Baby Doe,” before finally getting a lead in the case which led them to mother Rachelle Bond and her ex-boyfriend Michael McCarthy.

Bond claimed that McCarthy beat the child to death and threw Bella’s body in the ocean.

Rachelle Bond appeared in Suffolk Superior Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact of murder.

Prosecutors say in exchange for her testimony against her ex-boyfriend, she will be sentenced to probation and time served. Bond has been in jail for 1 1/2 years.

McCarthy has been charged with the first-degree murder.