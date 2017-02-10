LIRR running on reduced service due to storm, earlier train derailment

NEW YORK – LIRR is running on reduced Friday morning as it recovers from this week’s snow storm and non-passenger derailment.

Nine scheduled trains have been canceled as part of the service reduction for the AM peak rush-hour. Departing trains will leave generally within 10 minutes of the canceled trains and will make additional stops, according to the MTA.

On Wednesday, a non-passenger train derailed at Jamaica Station, causing system wide cancellations and extensive delays. On Thursday, inspections to LIRR tracks were stalled due to a powerful winter blast that brought over a foot of snow on Long Island.

While snowfall has stopped, blowing wind and icy conditions will also impact the schedule. LIRR is urging customers to check their digital information or http://www.MTA.info before traveling.

Below you’ll find the trains that are cancelled for Friday morning.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:25 a.m. train from Hicksville due into Penn Station at 7:11 a.m. is canceled. The 6:15 a.m. train from Huntington due into Penn Station at 7:17 a.m., will stop at Hicksville at 6:33 a.m. and add stops at Carle Place, Merillon Ave., and New Hyde Park. The 5:44 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due Penn Station 7:20 a.m. will also add a stop at Hicksville at 6:42 a.m.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip due into Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. is canceled. The 6:56 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma will stop at Central Islip at 7:03 a.m. and is due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:17 a.m. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Babylon Branch

The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 7:40 a.m. is canceled. The 6:32 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn Station 7:14 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:13 a.m. is canceled. The 7:11 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 8:08 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:50 a.m. is canceled. The 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:56 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 9:08 a.m. is canceled. The 8:03 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 9:11 a.m. will add stops at Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:36 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 8:28 a.m. is canceled. The 8:03 a.m. train from Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:51 a.m. will add stops at Queens Village, Hollis and Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Long Beach Branch

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach due Penn Station at 8:54 a.m. is canceled. The 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach is due into Penn Station at 9:02 a.m., will operate.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due into Penn Station at 9:05 a.m. is canceled. The 8:21 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due into Penn Station 9:17 a.m., will operate.