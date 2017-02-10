Vetrano’s mother at DNA hearing: Nothing ‘will heal my shattered being’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — The mother of slain jogger Karina Vetrano on Friday kept her commitment to testify at a state DNA hearing, even though investigators say they have arrested the man who raped and killed her daughter.

"This is not my fight anymore," Cathie Vetrano said, referring to the fact that her daughter's case was solved without the use of a controversial method called DNA Familial Searching. "But I'm here."

Standing at a podium — and facing members of the New York State Commission on Forensic Science — Cathie Vetrano broke down during her passionate testimony, arguing that familial searching should be utilized in New York to help other families who are waiting for vicious crimes to be solved. DNA familial searching involves testing of "Y" chromosomes that could lead to male relatives of an unknown rapist or killer.

"I just exist," Cathie Vetrano told the panel. "I go through each day with a ton of bricks on my shoulder."

Speaking of the August beating, rape and strangulation of her daughter in Spring Creek Park — when 30-year-old Karina Vetrano was jogging alone — Cathie Vetrano said, "I imagine the absolute terror that she endured at the hands of a monster. There's no medication or prayer that will heal my shattered being."

Last Saturday, NYPD detectives took Chanel Lewis, 20, of East New York into custody.

Lewis gave a DNA sample and reportedly told investigators he had gotten angry about something that happened at home, so he violently lashed out at Vetrano when he encountered her in Spring Creek Park, which is about 3 miles from his house.

He confessed to the crime and made videotaped statements, police said.

Lewis' mother Vita held a brief press conference this week and said her son suffered from a mental health problem.

He is a God-fearing boy who respected life and wouldn't hurt anybody, she said, adding that her son needed help.

Not everyone testifying at the DNA hearing agrees with the use of familial searching, even though it has been successfully utilized in 11 other states.

Professor Erin Murphy of NYU testified that familial searching can take an entire class of people and turn them into suspects.

Yet a Deputy Chief from the NYPD pointed out it helped solve a serial killer case in Los Angeles, when DNA from the son of the unknown murderer led police to Lonnie Franklin, Jr, who had killed 11 people over a 20-year period.

Karina Vetrano's father, Phil, was a driving force behind Friday's hearing and was the first to testify.

He asked the panel members to envision what it would be like to come upon their dead child.

That's what happened to him on Aug. 2nd, 2016, when Phil Vetrano found his daughter face down in the weeds — dead, with her teeth knocked out.