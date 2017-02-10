× Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter recovering following ATV crash

KENTWOOD, La. — The 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is doing “better and better” following an ATV accident, according to her family.

Jamie Watson, who is the stepfather of Spears’ daughter, Maddie, posted a picture with the words “Believe in Miracles” on Instagram Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers,” the caption said. “Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.”

Later Tuesday, Maddie’s aunt, Britney Spears, also posted an update on social media. The pop star tweeted she was grateful to share that her niece was “making”progress” and asked for continued prayers.

The child was hospitalized Sunday after accidentally steering her ATV into a pond on her family’s Louisiana property, according to a statement from Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards,

Family members rushed into the water to try and rescue the girl, who was “trapped and secured by the seat belt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the statement read.

First responders arrived on the scene within two minutes and assisted in freeing the child, who was eventually transported to a hospital in New Orleans.

