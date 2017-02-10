Indiana Conservation officer’s dog has nothing but love for his partner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Indiana Conservation Officers dog truly has nothing but love for his partner.

At first glance, this seems like your typical professional photo of Conservation Officer Levi Knach and his k-9 partner Kenobi.

But Indiana State Parks decided to post the photos to Facebook that lead up to the official portrait, which shows, that even though Kenobi means business on the job, he's still a loyal, and very loving lab.

Officer Knach couldn't help but break out into a smile as Kenobi licks his face in the adorable portrait session, which has now gone viral.

And from the looks of other photos of the pair posted to Facebook- Kenobi seems to always try to solicit some sort of affection.

But despite Kenobi's adorable nature, Indiana State Parks says, "He is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng."

But even after all that hard work, there's always time for a snuggle.