Follow-up Friday: PIX11 helps with high school career day; Bronx cheerleaders head to Florida for nationals

NEW YORK — PIX11 News took part in career day for a high school in Bedford-Stuyvesant and helped a Bronx cheerleading team go to Nationals in Florida in this week's follow-up Friday.

Last year, PIX11 viewers stepped up to help high school seniors at the Boys and Girls High School in Bedford-Stuyvesant have a prom.

This year, PIX11 News partook in their career day.

"Last year you helped us so much. Prom was fabulous. Now PIX11 News is helping with our Career Day," Doratta Smith, the President of the PTA, said.

The talented cheerleaders at Monroe High School in the Bronx needed money to go to Nationals in Florida. PIX11 helped the team raise enough money to go and they finally leave for Florida this weekend.

Snyder Nunez Mejia, 3, of Union City, desperately needed eye surgery. He met with a surgeon at Mt. Sinai this week and is on the road to recovery.

Generous PIX11 viewers are paying for the surgery.

Cinnamon, the chihuahua from Staten Island, finally had much-needed surgery this week and will be walking soon.

