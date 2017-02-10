Firefighters battle small blaze at the Lyceum Theatre

MANHATTAN — Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out on the second floor of the Lyceum Theatre in Manhattan Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at 149 W. 45th St.

No injuries have been reported.

It is not known how the fire started.

The theater, which is one of three oldest surviving Broadway venues, was recently home to Broadway hit “The Oh, Hello Show.”

The show closed Jan. 22 leaving the theater empty except for workers preparing the venue for the next show, “The Play That Goes Wrong.”