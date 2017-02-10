Deadly Staten Island fire caused by improper disposal of ‘smoking materials,’ FDNY says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM PARK, Staten Island — The deadly fire in Staten Island during Thursday's snowstorm was caused by "careless discard of smoking materials," the FDNY said Friday.

Officials have ruled the fire as an accident.

Fire ripped through the two-story home on Post Avenue around 7 a.m., officials said. More than 100 firefighters and emergency medical responders were at the scene containing the flames.

Some residents were forced to jump from the second-floor balcony at one point.

"There was a father and two kids up on the balcony. And the father slid down the post from the balcony and ran in the backyard to get a ladder," a resident who watched from the outside told PIX11 News, "But before he could do that his son decided to jump from the balcony and slipped and fell."

One man died in the fire, FDNY said.

Eleven people were injured, including a firefighter and EMS worker. Two of the civilians injured were in serious condition, according to the FDNY.

The deadly fire happened at the height of Thursday's storm when snow was falling hard and fast. Most of New York City received between 7 to 10 inches of snow by the end of the day.

Despite the storm, FDNY said the response time to the fire was in three minutes.