Being prepared for zombies is now a real thing in Illinois

ILLINOIS — It’s not like marauding hordes of zombies are roaming the streets of Illinois, but state lawmakers think that’s no reason not to be prepared.

The legislature has declared October “Zombie Preparedness Month.”

Why? Because, as House Resolution 0030 says, “If the citizens of Illinois are prepared for zombies, than [sic] they are prepared for any natural disaster.”

The resolution was approved Thursday and yes, at the heart of it, it speaks to a bigger point: Americans, for the most part, aren’t equipped with dealing with natural disasters. Very few have an emergency plan prepared or even supplies of food, water or medicine.

Still, the debate on the House floor as lawmakers considered the measure, made for some interesting moments.

“Rep. Steven Andersson, R-Geneva, questioned which type of zombie should be used as a model for natural disaster preparedness,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

He noted “that the undead featured on the show “Z Nation” are quick and smart. Those portrayed on “The Walking Dead,” though, are slow but come in droves.”

Here’s the full text of the bill:

WHEREAS, Tornadoes, floods, and other natural disasters are real and all Illinois citizens should be aware of the potential danger; while prevention of natural disasters is not viable, citizens can be prepared with emergency supplies and plans; and WHEREAS, If the citizens of Illinois are prepared for zombies, than they are prepared for any natural disaster; while a Zombie Apocalypse may never happen, the preparation for such an event is the same as for any natural disaster; and WHEREAS, Disasters disrupt hundreds of thousands of lives every year and can have lasting effects, both to people and

property; and WHEREAS, Over 60% of Americans are not practicing or preparing for natural disasters, and only 39% have developed an emergency plan; and WHEREAS, Practicing for preparedness makes perfect, and staying safe is important for the citizens of Illinois; and WHEREAS, Citizens should have supplies on hand, which may include, water, food, medications, tools, electronics sanitation and hygiene, clothing and bedding, important

documents, and first aid; and WHEREAS, Having an emergency plan and supplies can reduce the negative impacts of natural disasters or help avoid them completely; and WHEREAS, Being prepared can reduce fear, anxiety, and losses that accompany disasters; and WHEREAS, Emergencies can happen anywhere, anytime; citizens of Illinois should prepare for the Zombie Apocalypse. Therefore, be it RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDREDTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, that all Illinois residents are encouraged to participate in preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse, and have a plan that includes, signing up for local texts and weather alerts, developing emergency communications for the household, collecting significant documents and storing them in a safe place, and gathering emergency supplies; and be it further RESOLVED, That all Illinois citizens are urged to follow and act on disaster preparedness guidelines of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency; and be it further RESOLVED, That we designate October 2017 as “Zombie Preparedness Month” in the State of Illinois, and urge all Illinoisans to educate themselves about natural disasters and take steps to create a stockpile of food, water, and other emergency supplies that can last up to 72 hours.

Now that that matter’s settled, perhaps Illinois lawmakers can go back to something equally important: passing a state budget.