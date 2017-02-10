Adopt a puppy this weekend at an adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet your puppy match at the Gilt and North Shore Animal League America hosted Valentine's Day Adoption Event:

Gilt will cover the adoption fees for the first 20 approved adopters

North Shore Animal League America and Gilt are spreading the love for this Valentine’s Day by hosting a puppy adoption event at the Gilt shop in NYC’s Saks OFF 5TH on Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th from 12 pm – 5 pm each day.

Attendees can play with the adorable pups and will have the chance to meet (and take home) their own furry Valentines. PLUS, Gilt will cover the adoption fees of the first 20 approved adoptions!

Attendees can also shop Valentine’s Day-inspired gifts, fashions, and accessories for pets, women, men and the home at the shop, as well as on Gilt and Gilt City.

To learn more about this event and to RSVP, please visit GiltCity.com here.

Gilt shop in Saks OFF 5TH

125 East 57th Street

New York, 10022

(between Park and Lexington Avenues)

Animal league America has saved more than 1,00,000 lives. They are the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization.