2 people injured, 1 seriously, in Bronx house fire: FDNY

BELMONT, the Bronx — Two people injured, one seriously, in a Bronx house fire Friday morning, according to FDNY.

2 civilian injuries reported in 2-alarm fire 537 E 187 St BX. 1 serious, and 1 non life-threatening injury pic.twitter.com/XHW0zGhPGa — FDNY (@FDNY) February 10, 2017

Fire officials responded to reports of a fire at 537 East 187 Street in the Belmont area at 9:33 a.m., FDNY said.

Two civilians were injured — one was transported to a hospital in serious condition, the other suffered minor injuries and did not wish to be transported, FDNY said.

Firefighters continued battling the fire an hour later, although the majority of the flames had been knocked down, according to FDNY.

The fire is believed to have been contained to the one home, FDNY said.