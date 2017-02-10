1 man in custody, 1 at large in Maplewood, New Jersey triple homicide

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — One man is in custody and police are searching for another connected to the murders of three people in Maplewood, New Jersey last month.

Jimmy P. Mays, 37, formerly of Egg Harbor Township, N.J. has been arrested in Columbia, Maryland by detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, Maplewood Police Department, FBI and the Maryland State Police.

He in Maryland pending extradition to New Jersey.

Lavelle T. Davis, 33, of Galloway, N.J., remains at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The men are suspected of killing Michael Davis, 45, of Maplewood, Lance Fraser, 44, of Newark and Roshana Kelson, 30, of Paterson, on January 29.

Both have been charged with three counts of murder. They have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons charges.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of Lavelle Davis is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS -4EC or 1-877-847-7432.