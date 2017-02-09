Trump tweets ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ after federal appeals court declines to reinstate travel ban

WASHINGTON — Trump tweeted “SEE YOU IN COURT” Thursday after federal appeals court declined to reinstate his travel ban.

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

A federal appeals court says the U.S. government hadn’t pointed to any evidence that anyone from the countries named in the executive order had committed a “terrorist attack” in the U.S.

The panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said, “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all. We disagree, as explained above.”

The Justice Department is reviewing the decision, officials said.

The order bars citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halts refugees from Syria.

Trump issued the travel ban January 27, causing chaos, confusion and protests at international airports as the legal status of people in transition was suddenly thrown into question. Lawsuits have been filed across the country, but it was one from federal Judge James Robart in Seattle last Friday that blocked the travel ban nationwide, clearing the way for resumed travel from the seven countries.

Trump has already indicated that he would take the case all the way to the Supreme Court if necessary, a move that would set up a legal showdown of even higher stakes and visibility.