Slick driving conditions across New Jersey cause about 50 accidents

TRENTON, N.J. — It’s a slippery morning on New Jersey highways as commuters face snow and sleet on their rides to work.

The state’s emergency management office on Thursday is reporting about 50 accidents so far. But that number is expected to grow and drivers are urged to be cautious.

Plows and salt spreaders are out. A 45 mph speed restriction is in effect on the New Jersey Turnpike from Interchange 6 to the George Washington Bridge.

More than 2,400 employees and contractors are involved in snow removal effort on the New Jersey Turnpike and garden State Parkway.

Northern New Jersey is getting the most snow, but sleet is beginning to turn to snow in Monmouth and Ocean counties. A winter storm warning remains in effect. Forecasters say the snow should end by the middle of the day.

State offices are closed.

New Jersey Transit trains face delays of up to 15 minutes.

