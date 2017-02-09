Photos: Massive storm brings inches of snow to tri-state area

NEW YORK — People woke up to winter wonderland Thursday morning when a powerful storm brought inches of snow to the tri-state area.

Snow began to fall at a rapid pace in the morning, with up to 3 inches an hour in some areas. A winter storm warning is in effect for the tri-state area, except for Nassau and Suffolk counties were a blizzard warning is in effect.

About 9 inches of snow had fallen in New York City by noon. The city is expected to get up to a foot of snow by the end of the day, while parts of Long Island can get hit with up to 18 inches.

Despite the blizzard-like conditions, the snow hasn’t stopped New Yorkers from going outside. One person was seen holding a snowboard and heading to the park in the Lower East Side.

PIX11 viewers shared photos of the snow day in their area, from Long Island, to parts of New Jersey and New York City. Schools throughout the tri-state area were closed due to the winter blast.

Mayor Bill de Blasio advised people to stay off the snow-covered roads as sanitation crews worked on clearing and salting the roads. The mayor urged people to take public transportation if they wanted to go out.