NYC public schools will be open on Friday; Long Island, NJ have closings or delays

NEW YORK — New York City public schools will be open Friday, a day after closing for a storm that dumped more than half a foot of snow on the five boroughs, but harder-hit parts of the tri-state area were planning to close again or delay classes.

Mayor Bill de Blasio's office confirmed Thursday evening that schools would be open on Friday. On Thursday, schools were shuttered along with after-school programs in anticipation of a "significant snowfall." By evening, seven to nine inches of snow had fallen throughout most of the five boroughs, though parts of Queens clocked in with 13 inches.

De Blasio urged residents to stay off the roads as sanitation crews worked to clean and salt the roads in preparation fro Friday morning.

"Temperatures are dropping and roads remain wet – that means the potential for black ice. Drivers and pedestrians, please travel carefully," de Blasio tweeted later in the evening.

Most schools on Long Island will remain closed Friday, with a select few including Uniondale and Southold planning delayed openings. Many schools in New Jersey are planning delayed openings of two to three hours, with some districts, such as Little Ferry in Bergen County, staying closed.