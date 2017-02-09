NYC and parts of NJ could see up to foot of snow; blizzard warning issued for all of Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A powerful storm set to bring a foot of snow or more is making its way through the tri-state area Thursday.

A winter storm warning is currently effect for the tri-state area except for Nassau and Suffolk County, where a blizzard warning is in place.

Snow will drop at a rapid pace during the morning hours, up to three inches an hour in some areas. Officials warn of possible white-out conditions and caution drivers to avoid using their vehicles today if possible.

New York City

Snow will be heaviest between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. throughout the five boroughs. Total accumulation will be eight to 12 inches.

The New York City Department of Sanitation is pre-deploying 689 salt spreaders across the five boroughs. More than 1,600 plows will be dispatched when more than 2 inches of snow fall.

City officials are warning of "blizzard-like" conditions. If people must go out during the storm, officials urge them to use public transportation.

New Jersey

Northern New Jersey will strike hardest from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Up to a foot or snow is expected in this area. in central and southern New Jersey, precipitation will start out as rain before changing into snow from 6 to 9 a.m. The heaviest snow will land from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and total accumulation will be around 4 to 8 inches.

Long Island

All of Long Island faces hazardous weather conditions after a blizzard warning was extended from Suffolk County into Nassau County early Thursday. Snow will hit hardest from 8 to 2 p.m.. Heavy snow and gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour and 45 miles per hour will reduce visibility of a quarter-mile or less at times. Accumulations are expected to be more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service has already received a snow report of 2" in Mount Sinai and 1.5" in Centereach, both in Suffolk County.