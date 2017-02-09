What you need to know for Thursday’s snowstorm commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Fewer MTA buses are operational and all New Jersey Transit rail lines anticipate delays Thursday due to a major storm expected to drop up to a foot of snow in several areas across the tri-state.

About 20 percent fewer MTA buses are scheduled to run, MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz says.

If temperatures drop to 10 degrees or less, the area sees freezing rain and/or ice, or 5 inches of snow or more accumulates, the following train services may be impacted:

B, W may end early

Express service may run local on A, E, D, F, N, W, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

7 line service may be reduced, with the last/first stop to/from Flushing being Times Square-42 St. and 34 St.-Hudson Yards

If snow accumulates 8 or more inches, service on some routes may be temporary reduced or suspended to clear tracks.

#ColdWeatherPlan will impact service. Check out our Winter Weather Travel Guide to see how, and when weather hits, check in here for updates pic.twitter.com/m6EYrnzRfy — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) February 8, 2017

Express trains were stored underground overnight, per usual, and were being taken out shortly before 6 a.m., Ortiz said.

“We should have a pretty normal a.m. rush hour," Ortiz said, before warning express trains may be put away earlier than normal depending on the storm's severity and progression.

In preparation:

2,900 snow clearing personnel are prepared to go out into the elements to salt platforms, keep snow off platforms and stairs, and perform other maintenance operations

About 1,000 snow melting devices and switches are along tracks

1,300 third-rail rail heaters are set up

80 scrapper shoes are attached to trains in order to keep ice off the third rail

All operational buses are dressed with tire chains to keep traction on road

MTA and NJ Transit commuters are advised to check appropriate websites before traveling to learn the latest information.

NJ Transit warns of 15 minute rail delays system-wide, and in both directions, due to the storm.

The Exclusive Bus Lane will not operate for Thursday, and cross-honoring is in effect system-wide for NJ Transit bus, rail and light rails.

Please allow extra travel time tomorrow as the storm progresses & use extreme caution when traveling in/around NJT facilities — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 8, 2017

This story will be updated with any significant travel delays.