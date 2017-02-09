Live update: Here’s how much snow has accumulated in your area of New York and New Jersey

Blizzard-like conditions hit the tri-state area early Thursday. The storm could bring more than a foot of snow to sections of New York and New Jersey. Snow fall will be heaviest from 7 a.m. – 12. p.m.
Here’s a live look at accumulation totals according to the National Weather Service:
7 a.m.
- JFK: 1.1″
- Newark: 1.6″
- LaGuardia: 1.5″
- Bridgeport: 2.0″
- Central Park: 2.0″
- Islip: 1.6″
- Ridgewood, N.J: 2.3″
6:20 a.m.
- Mount Sinai: 2″
- Centereach: 1.5″
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
40.712784 -74.005941