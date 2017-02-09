Live update: Here’s how much snow has accumulated in your area of New York and New Jersey

Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year
Posted 7:29 AM, February 9, 2017, by , Updated at 07:49AM, February 9, 2017

Blizzard-like conditions hit the tri-state area early Thursday. The storm could bring more than a foot of snow to sections of New York and New Jersey. Snow fall will be heaviest from 7 a.m. – 12. p.m.

Here’s a live look at accumulation totals according to the National Weather Service:

7 a.m.

  • JFK: 1.1″
  • Newark: 1.6″
  • LaGuardia: 1.5″
  • Bridgeport: 2.0″
  • Central Park: 2.0″
  • Islip: 1.6″
  • Ridgewood, N.J: 2.3″

6:20 a.m.

  •  Mount Sinai: 2″
  • Centereach: 1.5″

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

