Flight cancellations, delays mounting at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports ahead of snowstorm

NEW YORK CITY – Hundreds of flights are being cancelled or delayed at local airports ahead of an incoming storm bringing several inches of snow into the tri-state area.

More than 600 flights have been cancelled at Newark International Airport as of 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Less than a dozen are being delayed at this time.

LaGuardia Airport has 570 cancellations but no delays have been reported, according to FlightAware.com. John F. Kennedy International airport is seeing northward of 480 cancellations.

These numbers are expected to grow as the storm described by city officials as “blizzard-like” approaches. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines prior to their departure.

In the five boroughs, Nassau County, the lower Hudson Valley, New Jersey and southern Connecticut, a winter storm warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 p.m. Thursday. Those areas are forecast to get blanketed with 8 to 12 inches of snow.

A blizzard warning has been issued for Suffolk County from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, where 10 to 14 inches of snow is expected.