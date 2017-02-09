Fire crews at JFK Airport after plane appears to go up in flames

JAMAICA, Queens – Fire trucks are at the scene of a fire at John F. Kennedy airport after flames shot out from a plane.

FDNY tweeted at 11:20 p.m. that a fire was placed under control at the airport. No word on what caused the blaze.

One passenger whose plane was sitting on the airport runway nearby, took a picture of the aircraft with embers coming out.

“Yeah so I’m on the runway about to take off and another plane just landed next to us and it was on [expletive] fire like literal fire,” she wrote.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.