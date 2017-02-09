Ex-boyfriend of corrections officer gunned down in Brooklyn charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — The ex-boyfriend of a corrections officer who was gunned down while sitting in her car in Brooklyn has been charged with murder, police said Thursday.

Keon Richmond, 34, of Brooklyn, is charged with the murder of Officer Alastasia Bryan.

Bryan, 25, was sitting in her car parked outside of her mother's house near Avenue L and East 73rd Street in Brooklyn the night of Dec. 4 when the gunman walked up to the driver's window and fired at her several times, police said.

She was struck in the head and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was off-duty at the time, and was due for a guard shift at Rikers Island later that day. Bryan was described by her colleagues as a rising star in the city's Department of Corrections.

Later that month, Richmond was charged with setting fire to an ex-girlfriend's car on October 23 along with other related charges, according to police.

Richmond is charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.