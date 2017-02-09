Brooklyn woman, 78, with dementia reported missing as powerful snow storm approaches

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn – The city has issued a silver alert for a missing 78-year-old woman with multiple mental illnesses as a powerful snowstorm is set to hit New York City.

Rosalie Ditta is bipolar and has dementia and schizophrenia and she may be in need of medical attention, according to NYC Emergency Management Department. Ditta was last seen at her home located at Classon and Wiloughby avenues Wednesday, around 10 a.m.

The “blizzard-like” storm arrives around 4 or 5 a.m. and become heaviest from 6 to 8 a.m. A total accumulation of 8 to 12 inches is expected, making the search for Ditta more dire.

She is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a white puffy jacket, a pink sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

#SilverAlert Rosalie Ditta F/H/78 gray hair & brown eyes; dementia/bipolar/schizophrenia; Classon Ave & Willoughby Ave, BK. Seen? Call 911 pic.twitter.com/YsZqx10lqv — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 9, 2017

Anyone with information or if you’ve seen Ditta is asked to call 911.