1 dead, five injured in Staten Island fire

ELM PARK, Staten Island — One person was killed and five people were injured in a fire Thursday morning in Staten Island, officials said.

Firefighters got a call about a fire at a two-story dwelling on Post Avenue around 7 a.m., officials said. They were still fighting the blaze as of 7:40 a.m. More than 100 firefighters and emergency medical responders are on the scene.

One of the five people injured was a firefighter, an FDNY spokesman said. The extent of the injuries is not yet clear.

There have been reports of people trapped in the building.

The fire is now a 3-alarm fire, according to New York City’s Office of Emergency management. People in the area are being advised to expect smoke and traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.