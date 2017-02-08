Woman, 54, struck by vehicle near Sunrise Highway in Queens

ROSEDALE, Queens — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the street near Sunrise Highway Wednesday morning.

The woman, 54, was walking near Sunrise Highway and Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale just after 7 a.m. when she was hit, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Francis Lewis Boulevard has been closed in both directions in the area.

Police believe the incident was not a hit-and-run, however it’s still unclear if the vehicle remained at the scene at this time.