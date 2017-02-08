Trump tweets ‘EASY D,’ sends social media into frenzy

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump used the phrase “EASY D” while talking about his travel ban in a tweet Wednesday, sending the internet in a frenzy on what he meant with the comment.

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” Trump tweeted at 12:41 p.m.

Trump was referring to the federal judge temporarily blocking his executive order banning refugees and citizens from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

His abbreviation at the end of his tweet, however, had people on the internet speculating what he meant. In context, many assumed the president means, “easy decision” for the U.S. court ruling to unblock his executive order.

But Trump has not clarified what the “D” stands for.

People on social media are putting their own spin to Trump’s reference. The phrase became a top trending topic on Twitter within an hour. Just minutes after his tweet, search for “easy D” on Google increased to 98 percent.

Majority of the searches were for the definition of the phrase, with the most popular result being a more provocative meaning found on Urban Dictionary that described it as “a girl that is very easy to get with and has Double Ds.”

Others associated it with a certain male body part, a hip-hop artist or a DJ name.

Donald waiting on that Easy D. pic.twitter.com/o4XYHQv5Kf — #NeverTrump #Ex-GOP (@Trump_Truther) February 8, 2017

Not because the D is easy, but because it is hard — Bill Wasik (@billwasik) February 8, 2017

Trump's 'Easy D' tweet took the internet straight to penis jokes pic.twitter.com/GnY3EcifRY — G.M. Rezwan Rasul (@rezwanrasul) February 8, 2017

Was "Easy D" Donald Trump's name when he was in NWA? — Martin McGrath (@martinmcgrath) February 8, 2017

I've instructed my staff that I expect to be called "Easy D" for the remainder of this week. #chillin https://t.co/wpKtH9RuEp — Jim Himes (@jahimes) February 8, 2017