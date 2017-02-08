Tractor-trailer strikes Brooklyn overpass, forcing Queens-bound Jackie Robinson Parkway closure

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A tractor-trailer struck an overpass Wednesday morning, prompting a full closure of Queens-bound Jackie Robinson Parkway in the area, according to the NYPD.

The tractor-trailer, emblazoned with a Landstar logo, struck the overpass sometime before 9:30 a.m., according to NYPD tweets.

Jackie Robinson Parkway eastbound shut down due to tractor trailer striking overpass. All eastbound lanes closed. #VisionZero #ENY pic.twitter.com/sCE5v3w0RK — NYPD 75th Precinct (@NYPD75Pct) February 8, 2017

The crash occurred at Jackie Robinson Parkway near Pennsylvania Avenue, and left a portion of the truck severely dented.

Fire trucks, police, and at least a dozen officials were on scene.

The incident forced the closure of all eastbound lanes for an unknown length of time.