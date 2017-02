Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City has many long commutes and places that take too long to visit.

The NYC Department of Transportation is creating maps and data lists to organize the challenges of the city.

You can submit your trips and concerns on line at www.transitplanNYC.org.

Later this year, the information will be used to generate maps and help planners outline projects for the coming years.

Community events are planned in each borough. The next one in in Ridgewood, Queens on February 13, 2017.