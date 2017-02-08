Snowstorm Timeline: When will the snow start?

NEW YORK — A snowstorm is expected to pummel the city and the rest of the tri-state Thursday — with the worst expected to snarl the morning commute.

The “blizzard-like” conditions come a day after balmy weather graced the area, but officials say to not be fooled by it and should take the storm seriously.

In the five boroughs, Nassau County, the lower Hudson Valley, New Jersey and southern Connecticut, a winter storm warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Those areas are forecast to get blanketed with 8 to 12 inches of snow.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Suffolk County from 3 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday and 10-14 inches of snow is expected.

The snow may start out as a mix of rain and sleet during the onset early Thursday morning. It should quickly changeover to a heavy, wet snow, before transitioning to a dry, powdery mixture by the afternoon.

To receive updates, visit Notify NYC.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect:

Wednesday

Temperatures climbed into a record-breaking 62 degrees in Central Park, but officials say not to be fooled by the warm weather. The temperatures will drop significantly overnight.

Thursday

Midnight — The Winter Storm Warning goes into effect as a mix of rain and snow is expected to start falling. Accumulation will be later when temperatures drop below freezing after 4 a.m.

7 a.m.-11 a.m. — The heaviest snow will pummel the city at the height of the morning commute, according to the Department of Sanitation. As much as 3 inches per hour snowfall rates is expected to fall in blizzard-like conditions that could hinder visibility. Officials encourage commuters to opt for public transportation and allow for extra time.

2-3 p.m. — Snow is expected to taper off in NYC and in New Jersey.

5 p.m. — Snow is expected to taper off on Long Island and Connecticut.

The snow will likely stick around for a few days. Temperatures are expected to stay on the cold side with highs in the upper 20s. A clipper system will pass Friday night giving the risk of a snow shower for us. Through the weekend temperatures will quickly moderate back into the 40s. On Sunday, another system will bring some rain for the area.