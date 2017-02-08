Reporter hits, kills deer with vehicle on live TV

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A journalist fatally struck a deer with his vehicle during a live television report in Illinois Tuesday.

Dave Davis, a reporter and photographer, was reporting live on Route 166 when the ordeal unfolded, local TV station WSIL reports.

“As strong storms moved through parts of our region, a runaway deer ended up causing the most damage for WSIL,” the station wrote on its website following the crash.

Davis drove along the highway, praising the warm weather and anticipated “nice day,” when a deer galloped in front of his vehicle.

Moments after striking the deer — seen about 50 seconds into video posted on the station’s website — Davis is heard chuckling and remarking, “that’s a first time right there.”

The video ends moments later, but not before he says he will pull over.

The deer died as a result of the crash, the station reports. Davis was unharmed.