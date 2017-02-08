PIX Financial Fix: Valentine’s Day deals

Comp My Commute: Enter to win an unlimited MetroCard for a year

Red tulips and candy hearts over wooden table. Top view with copy space

Whether you like to celebrate Valentine’s Day or not – there is something for everyone next week.

For this morning’s PIX Financial Fix, Lulu Krause from the Skint.com gives us some ideas.

Champagne Riot: http://www.thechampagneriot.com

Chocolate takedown: http://thetakedowns.com/chocolatetakedown2017/

It’s Friday, I’m (Not) in love: Anti-Valentine’s Day Party: http://www.littlefieldnyc.com/event/1414882-skint-second-annual-its-brooklyn/

The Bronx Zoo: http://bronxzoo.com/roach

Adult Story Time: http://www.astoriabookshop.com/event/adult-storytime-valentines-cocktails

Times Square Wedding Vows: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/valentines-day/index.aspx#.WJqkaus8KrU