NYPD employee fatally shot in Bath Beach home invasion

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the suspect after an NYPD employee was shot and killed during a home invasion in Brooklyn Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:39 p.m. at a home on Bay 8th Street in the Bath Beach neighborhood.

Inside the house, police found a 66-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his torso. Sources tell PIX11 News the victim was a former steamfitter for the NYPD.

The victim, who has not been identified pending family notification, was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly fled in a 2015 Ford Mustang, blue in color, with NY License Plate GEF8791.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.