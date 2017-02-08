Near record heat Wednesday before heavy snow is forecast to hit tri-state Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Mother Nature is demonstrating the full scope of her abilities in the tri-state area, as near record-breaking heat Wednesday will take a nosedive overnight, and the first major snowstorm of the season is forecast to drop as much as a foot of snow Thursday morning.

Enjoy a spring-like day Thursday, with temperatures topping out in the high 50s to low 60s — 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

It'll all change around midnight, when a winter weather warning goes into effect, according to the National Weather Service. Highs will be cut in half — only reaching the low 30s Thursday — and chances for heavy snow are high.

Record to near record warmth for Wednesday, followed by snow now looking likely for the Thursday morning commute. A changeable week ahead! — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 6, 2017

Expected accumulation will be 6 to 10 inches for NYC, Long Island, Connecticut, the eastern Hudson Valley, and central New Jersey, 3 to 6 inches for southern New Jersey, and 10 inches or more for northwest NJ and the interior Hudson Valley.

Maximum potential is 1 foot across the tri-state, according to the weather service.

The snow will mix with rain and sleet over southern New Jersey and eastern Long Island early Thursday, making for heavy, wet snow, before transitioning to a dry, powdery mixture by the afternoon.

Heavy snow will begin falling overnight, possibly wreaking havoc on the Thursday morning commute. The weather service warns of dangerous travel conditions and visibility at a half- to a quarter-mile less at times.

Snow will fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, with more than 2 inches in an hour possible early Thursday and into the afternoon.

Wind gusts will pick up throughout the day, with 15 to 20 mph north winds and gusts reaching 25 to 35 mph, the weather service reports. Near blizzard conditions are expected along the coast.

Snow will begin to taper off in western New Jersey around 2 p.m., NYC around 3 p.m., and eastern Long Island and Connecticut around 5 p.m. The winter storm warning is expected to expire at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The wintery mix will stick around for a few days. Temperatures will slightly pick up Friday, with highs hitting the high 30s, before rising to the low- to mid-40s over the weekend.

PIX11's Joseph Punday contributed to this report.