Limited westbound LIRR service restored after train derailment; expect cancellations, delays for AM commute

QUEENS – Limited westbound LIRR service has been restored through Jamaica Station after an earlier train derailment. Customers should expect delays and cancellations throughout the morning rush.
All LIRR branches except the Port Washington Branch are facing service interruptions.
The derailment of a non-passenger happened near Jamaica Station, officials said. There were no injuries to passengers, only to workers aboard the train, according to police.
New York City transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at Penn Station, Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.
For latest up to date transit information, visit http://www.MTA.info.