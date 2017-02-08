LIRR cancels 8 trains for evening rush hour following Jamaica derailment

JAMAICA, Queens — The MTA canceled eight Long Island Rail Road trains for the Wednesday evening commute as they work to re-rail a train that went off the tracks Wednesday morning.

An equipment train derailed around 4 a.m. while pulling into Jamaica Station, hitting one of the platforms.

According to the MTA, the following eight peak-hour trains have been canceled:

Babylon Branch

The 4:03 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:05 p.m. has been canceled. The 4:12 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Massapequa Park at 5:10 p.m., will stop at Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:34 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 5:39 p.m. has been canceled. The 4:37 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:27 p.m. will stop at Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

The 4:57 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 5:42 p.m. has been canceled. The 5:03 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 5:46 p.m. will stop at Rockville Centre, Baldwin, Freeport, Merrick, Bellmore and Wantagh.

The 5:19 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:06 p.m. has been canceled. The 5:24 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 6:10 p.m., will stop at Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:05 p.m. train from Penn Station due Wantagh at 6:51 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:10 p.m. train from Penn Station, due into Freeport at 6:54 p.m., will stop at Rockville Centre and all further stops to Wantagh.

The 6:33 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Babylon at 7:35 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:36 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Wantagh at 7:29 p.m., will stop at Jamaica, St. Albans, Rockville Centre, and all further stops to Babylon.

Oyster Bay Branch

The 6:00 p.m. train from Jamaica due Oyster Bay at 6:58 p.m., has been canceled. The 6:16 p.m. train from Penn Station, departing from Jamaica at 6:36 p.m., will operate normally, making all stops to Oyster Bay, arriving there at 7:30 p.m.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:30 p.m. train from Penn Station due into Huntington at 7:32 p.m. has been canceled. The 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station due Hicksville at 7:22 p.m. will stop at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, and all further stops to Huntington.

The MTA says there are 131 trains operating during the weekly evening commute.

Customers who transfer at Jamaica are urged to listen to announcements on the platform. Riders should expect transfers taking place on different tracks.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately clear.

