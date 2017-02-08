John Gotti’s grandson pleads guilty to selling pills that fuel opioid epidemic

QUEENS, N.Y. — John J. Gotti, the 23-year-old namesake grandson of the late godfather, pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling highly-addictive Oxycodone pills in the neighborhoods of Howard Beach and Ozone Park.

Gotti is expected to get eight years in prison and forfeit $250,000 in cash when he’s sentenced on March 2.

Prosecutors said Gotti was generating about $1.6 million in business a year by illegally selling prescription pain meds that are part of a major drug plague — the worst in U.S. history. Use of Oxycodone, which is in a class of drugs called opioids, often leads to heroin abuse because the heroin is cheaper to buy.

Queens District Attorney Richard Brown noted opioids are now killing 91 Americans a day.

“Oxycodone, in particular, is extremely potent and has a high potential for abuse and death,” Brown said.

The NYPD Narcotics Borough, working with the DA’s office, nailed Gotti in much the same way that his grandfather was brought down nearly 25 years ago: by wiretap.

Detectives had installed a listening device on Gotti’s Infiniti G35 sedan and also monitored his phone conversations.

They intercepted one conversation in which Gotti was heard talking about his Oxycodone trafficking business, admitting that he sold more than 4,200 pills a month. He was making about $100,000 a month.

In the same conversation, Gotti said he stored his drug trafficking records and $200,000 of narcotics proceeds at an associate’s home, hoping to hide the records and cash from cops.

The district attorney said Gotti was selling pills for between $21 and $30 apiece.

Between April 22, 2016, and July 28, 2016, undercover officers bought $46,080 worth of Oxycodone from Gotti during eleven, undercover buys. Ten of those buys were recorded on both video and audio footage.

When Gotti was stopped in his Jeep by police on June 30, 2016, cops said he had a Gucci bag in the vehicle that contained more than 200 Oxycodone pills, a bottle of steroids, and an assortment of Xanax, methadone pills, and marijuana.

Gotti had more than $2,000 in cash in his pants pocket and police found an additional $5,600 in cash in the Jeep.

On Aug. 4, 2016, search warrants were executed all over South Queens as part of the take-down of Gotti’s operation. Police went to the Gotti family home on 85th Street in Howard Beach, where the Dapper Don once lived, and found $52,000 in cash in the grandson’s bedroom along with 480 Oxycodone pills.

Gotti’s grandfather, once the godfather of the Gambino Crime Family, had five children. Gotti’s son, Peter, is the father of John J. Gotti.

Ironically, concerns about a mid-1980s drug case led the original John Gotti to plot the unsanctioned mob hit on former Gambino godfather, Paul Castellano.

John Gotti’s brother, Gene, had been indicted in a federal drug case.

When Castellano demanded to see evidence that was turned over to defense lawyers — especially transcripts of wiretaps — Gotti planned the hit on Castellano before Castellano could get to his brother.

Gene Gotti ultimately went to prison for 50 years to life in the drug case. John Gotti the godfather died from cancer in a federal prison hospital in June 2002.

His grandson remains locked up in jail because he never posted the $2 million bail after his arrest. He’s looking at eight years in prison, when the judge sentences him March 2.