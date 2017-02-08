Help wanted: City hiring snow laborers for $15/hour

NEW YORK — As New York prepares for Thursday’s snowstorm with “blizzard-like” conditions, extra hands will be needed in the coming days to clear the streets as the weather is expected to making travel treacherous.

It pays $15 per hour and increases to $22.50 per hour after 40 hours worked, the city said.

Anyone interested in the position can register with the city at any sanitation garage between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the city’s website, or between 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the locations located below.

In the five boroughs, Nassau County, the lower Hudson Valley, New Jersey and southern Connecticut, a winter storm warning will go into effect at midnight and last until 6 p.m. Thursday. Forecasts indicate that the areas could be blanketed with 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Laborers must be at least 18, eligible to work in the U.S. and able to perform heavy physical labor.

Applicants must bring with them the following items to register for the position:

Two small photos (1.5 inch square). The photos must be the same style as those used for a passport.

Social security card

Two forms of identification (original and copy). Examples include:

Driver license

Passport

School photo ID

IDNYC card

Bring the photos, IDs (and copies) and Social Security card to any local DSNY district garage weekdays between 7am and 3pm or to the following NYC Department of Transportation locations, Monday through Friday, between 9am and 3pm:

Flatbush Yard 2900 Flatbush Ave. Brooklyn, NY

Bronx Yard Mosholu Ave. and Broadway (Van Cortlandt Park) Bronx, NY

Kew Loop Yard 78-88 Park Drive East Queens, NY

Harper Street Yard 32-11 Harper Street Queens, NY