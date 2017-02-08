Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley arrested at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK — Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley was arrested after he shoved a security guard at Madison Square Garden during the game Wednesday night, according to multiple reports.

It happened during the first quarter of the game.

Oakley was then escorted out of the building.

“Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks said in a statement. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help.”

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998.

Another look at Charles Oakley shoving MSG security pic.twitter.com/RvMXhwDghy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017

Charles Oakley shoves Madison Square Garden security and is escorted out of the building in strange scene pic.twitter.com/lTphvnSzFV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2017