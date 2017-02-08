× Cops seek man who tried to kidnap 12-year-old boy off LI street

FREEPORT, N.Y. – Long Island police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 12-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

The child was walking north on North Brookside Avenue at about 5 p.m. when a man, possibly in his 30s with stocky build, came up from behind and placed his hand over the victim’s mouth, police said. As the victim struggled to break loose, a passerby honked the horn and the man released the boy who then fled on North Brookside Avenue, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The man was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans, police say.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 80-244-TIPS.