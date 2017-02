Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster just wrapped up a run in the off-Broadway show “Sweet Charity” and her hit TV Land series “Younger” has been picked up for a fourth season.

With such a jam-packed schedule, this stylish Broadway vet found time to partner with footcare brand Amopé during fashion week to teach women they don't have to sacrifice comfort for style when it comes to shoes.

Foster stopped by PIX11 News to talk about her partnership.