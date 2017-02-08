Blizzard warning issued for Suffolk County as snow storm nears

The winter storm that will strike the tri-state area is now expected to morph into a blizzard in Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast is calling for 10 to 14 inches of snow in Suffolk, with locally higher amounts, with heavy snow beginning around 3 a.m., and the warning continues until 6 p.m.

The weather services says to expect “hazardous/dangerous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is likely. Local power outages with downed trees and powerlines possible.”

Winds will be from the north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Visibilities will be a one quarter mile or less at times and temperatures will fall into the 20s.

According to the weather service: