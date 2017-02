FLUSHING, Queens — A badly decomposed body was found at Kissena Park in Queens Wednesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to the call at 164 Street between Underhill Avenue and Booth Memorial Avenue around 1:13 p.m.

The corpse was found in the woods.

The New York City medical examiner will determined the cause of death.

The remains have not been identified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.