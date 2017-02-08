4 firefighters injured after fire breaks out in restaurant basement on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Four firefighters and two residents were injured when a fire broke out in the basement of the restaurant in an Upper East Side building Wednesday.

Fire broke out in the basement of Firenze Ristorante on Second Avenue near East 83rd Street just before 10 a.m., FDNY said. The flames quickly spread to the other floors of the 5-story building.

Residents in the building and restaurant were evacuated.

Four firefighters and two civilians were hurt and treated for minor injuries, FDNY fire chief said.