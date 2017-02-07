Woman with autism reported missing in the Bronx

CONCOURSE, The Bronx — Police are searching for a woman with autism who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

Zaahira Farouk, 18, was last seen leaving her home at 750 Grand Concourse and heading southbound around 5 a.m.

Farouk is described as being approximately 5-foot-9 and weighing 110 pounds. She has braids in her hair.

Police have released a photo of Farouk with the hope that someone will recognize her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.