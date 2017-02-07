Winter storm watch issued for tri-state area; 6 to 10 inches of snow possible

NEW YORK — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Tuesday as heavy snow moves into the tri-state area.

The watch goes into effect late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon at 6 p.m.

According to the NWS, the five boroughs; Long Island; northeast New Jersey; the Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut could see between 6 and 10 inches of snow. Some areas could see higher accumulations.

The snow could create hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and low visibility. There is a possibility for blowing and drifting snow.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s.

A winter storm watch is issued when there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that could impact travel.