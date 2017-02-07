Vital EMT program at LaGuardia Community College in need of emergency funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — We got an emergency call for help, from those who usually come to our rescue — EMTs.

Federal funding to a program called "Save EMT" at Laguardia Community College has been cut, so students are scrambling for other options.

EMTs like Kelly Wall, from the Bronx, say without this free program, she would be an unemployed single mom with few options.

"My prior jobs were not fulfilling, they were pushing paper, minimum wage kind of jobs. Now I save lives," said Wall.

After four months of training, Wall has two job offers.

"It's opened up multiple doors and without this program, I wouldn't have had two jobs waiting for me," said Wall.

Sandy Alberto, from Manhattan, also just graduated and will be saving lives in Queens.

Alberto says the program is a life saver, not just for the public but for the graduates.

"If it was out of my pocket, I couldn't have afforded it. It was great I'm glad I did it. And now I can help people," said Alberto.

Christine Alvarez, the Director of Save EMT says most of these graduates come from humble beginnings.

"Some of these students have been living in shelters. We have had students who were homeless," said Alvarez.

PIX11 News reached out to Councilmember Jimmy Van Bramer of Queens. Van Bramer is stepping in and will help the program find the funds to continue.

"We are doing outreach. We spoke to the FNDY, we are talking to the mayor, and the fire commissioner who lives in queens," said Van Bramer.

If you would like to help fund the program go to http://www.laguardia.edu/foundation/

