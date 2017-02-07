NY Senate votes to allow Uber, Lyft to expand upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. — Uber and Lyft could be coming to upstate New York under legislation passed by the state Senate.

The two ride-hailing companies are now prohibited from operating outside of the New York City area. Previous attempts to authorize the expansion have been blocked in part by opposition from the taxi cab industry.

The Republican-led Senate approved the bill Monday.

Lawmakers from both parties said it’s unfair to prevent upstate residents from using the same ride-hailing services that are now widespread in New York City and elsewhere. They predicted the expansion would be good for the local economy while reducing drunken driving and expanding transportation options.

Buffalo is now the second-largest U.S. city without Uber.

The Democrat-controlled Assembly has yet to vote on the measure. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the expansion.