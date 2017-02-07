Mount Vernon police chase suspect into Bronx, shoot woman in car

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a police chase that began in Mount Vernon ended in a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Police attempted to pull a car over in Mount Vernon around 9 a.m., but the civilian car led them on a chase that ended near 234th Street and Bronx Boulevard in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

The man driving the civilian car rammed into the patrol car and the female passenger was injured after officers fired shots. She was taken to Jacobi Hospital and her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The man inside the car is in police custody.

Two officers involved were injured.